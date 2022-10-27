2022 October 27 17:06

Port of Rotterdam Authority publishes policy recommendations hydrogen import

In response to the REPowerEU plan of the European Commission, the Port of Rotterdam Authority has prepared a position paper with concrete policy recommendations to realize hydrogen imports following recent ambitions of the European Commission, according to the company's release.



The REPowerEU plan, presented by the European Commission on May 18 2022, aims to reduce dependence on energy flows from Russia and to facilitate the transition to the use of renewable energy sources in Europe. 20 million tons of green hydrogen should be in use by 2030. Half of that constitutes hydrogen imported from countries outside the EU. In order to deliver on the REPowerEU plan and capitalise on the role of Rotterdam as hydrogen hub, the Port has drafted the following policy recommendations:

Develop a clear and stimulating regulatory framework at EU level to attract investors and ensure legal certainty for EU and non-EU economic operators.

Implement a robust hydrogen certification scheme for hydrogen imports operational by the end of 2023 the latest.

Safeguard the development of new, high-quality private hydrogen networks and private infrastructure for hydrogen carriers alongside the deployment of existing gas infrastructure.

Provide flexibility to first-mover projects to stimulate the deployment of the much-needed import infrastructure based on a technology-neutral approach.

Develop a coordinated approach towards energy exporting countries to match supply and demand.

Close the financial gap between carbon-neutral solutions and CO2-emitting alternatives.