2022 October 27 16:48

Nord Stream AG starts the survey of incident on the Nord Stream pipeline

A specially equipped vessel chartered by Nord Stream AG arrived at the alleged location of the pipeline damage in the exclusive economic zone of Sweden, according to the company's release. After carrying out the calibration works, the specialists will be ready within 24 hours to start the survey of the damaged area that would take 3-5 days according to current estimates.

As part of the survey of the gas pipeline section in the Danish exclusive economic zone, Nord Stream AG still awaits the decision of the authorities on granting necessary permits for the damage assessment.