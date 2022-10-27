2022 October 27 15:51

Rolls-Royce and Neste to cooperate on the implementation of sustainable fuels for mtu engines

Rolls-Royce and Neste have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to build a strategic partnership on the implementation of sustainable fuels for diesel engines, according to Rolls-Royce's release. The main components of the agreement are: promoting the use of existing internal combustion engines for sustainable fuels; advancing the transition from fossil fuels to sustainable fuels; and knowledge sharing on high-quality renewable diesel (HVO).



Neste currently has a renewable products global production capacity of 3.3 million tons annually. Neste’s ongoing Singapore expansion project and a joint venture with Marathon in Martinez, CA, that is still pending completion, will increase the total production capacity of renewable products to 5.5 million tons by the end of 2023. It will make Neste the only global provider of renewable fuels and renewable feedstock for polymers and chemicals with a production footprint on three continents. When completed, the expansion of its Rotterdam refinery will further increase the company’s total production capacity of renewable products to 6.8 million tons by the end of 2026.