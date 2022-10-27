2022 October 27 15:36

Russia’s container market fell by 15.8% YoY to 4.07 million TEU in 9M’22

Exports decreased by 22%

In January-September 2022, Russia’s container market fell by 15.8%, year-on-year, to 4.07 million TEU. Imports fell by 15% to 1.5 million TEU, export – by 22% to 1.19 million TEU, transit – by 22% to 557 thousand TEU. Coastal shipments rose by 1% to 819 thousand TEU, says FESCO Transportation Group.

In September 2022, the market fell by 16.8%, year-on-year to 449.5 thousand TEU. Imports fell by 10% while shipments via the Far East ports rose by 24%. Exports dropped by 31%, transit ‒ by 22% with a decline registered on all directions. However, cargo transportation to Belarus via the Far East surged by 77%, versus September 2021. Coastal traffic decreased by 2% versus September 2021 and rose by 4% versus August 2022.

Container market of Russia comprises the foreign and transit container turnover of Russian ports, foreign and transit container turnover of Russian Railways’ checkpoints, container transportation by Russian Railways’ internal networks and coastal traffic.

