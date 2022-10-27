2022 October 27 15:13

Pacific Basin chooses methanol as preferred fuel for commercially viable zero-emission vessels

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, one of the world’s leading dry bulk shipping companies, updates its stakeholders on progress made in the company’s collaborative efforts to develop its first generation of commercially viable zero-emission vessels, according to the company's release.

In May 2022, the company entered into a memorandum of understanding with Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd and Mitsui & Co., Ltd to cooperate on the development of zero-emission vessels and potential investment in related green fuel bunkering infrastructure.

The companies collectively completed feasibility assessment of the various potential green fuels (covering fuel characteristics, availability and scalability, technical pros and cons, lifetime operating and capital costs, etc.), and have concluded that green methanol is currently the best fuel around which to plan Pacific Basin first generation of zero-emission vessels.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is one of the world’s leading owners and operators of modern Handysize and Supramax dry bulk vessels. The company operates around 250 dry bulk ships of which 116 are owned and the rest chartered. Pacific Basin is listed and headquartered in Hong Kong and provides a quality service to over 550 customers, with about 4,600 seafarers and 365 shore-based staff in 13 offices in key locations around the world.