2022 October 27 14:39

Belarus set to build up cargo exports via Astrakhan Region to 850 thousand tonnes in 2024

Cargo turnover between the region and Belarus surged 2.5 times in January-August 2022

Belarus is set to build up cargo exports via Astrakhan Region to 850 thousand tonnes in 2024, Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, said at the meeting with Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region, according to the statement of the regional government.

“The cooperation results is represented by concrete figures of cargo turnover and shipment of Belorussian cargo. Over the four months, we have raised from zero to 90 thousand tonnes and we are going to build up the volumes of cargo handling first to 650 thousand tonnes and then to 850 thousand tonnes in 2024,” said Roman Golovchenko.

According to him, cargo turnover between the Astrakhan Region and Belarus surged 2.5 times in January-August 2022 to over $48 million.

Igor Babushkin says that the key focus of the cooperation is on interaction in the transport and logistics segments. He reminded about the long-term contracts under which the North-South international transport corridor (ITC) is being used for transportation of cargo (sawn timber, paper, chemicals and fertilizers) from Belarus to Iran, Irak and the UAE.

A number of agreements was signed at the meeting. A Memorandum on Cooperation was signed by Sergei Milushkin, General Director of Lotos SEZ, and Aleksandr Yaroshenko, head of the China-Belarus industrial park ‘Great Stone’. Now, special economic zones of the Astrakhan Region and Belarus can attract new partners and investors for each other, work on improvement of their business environment and facilitate the development of cargo transportation.

