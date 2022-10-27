2022 October 27 12:20

Jan De Nul starts the second phase of dredging in Payra Port

One year after the first phase of the contract execution for the capital and maintenance dredging of Payra Port started, Payra Port Authority and Jan De Nul Group officially kicked off the second phase, being the capital dredging works, in the presence of high government officials and senior representatives of Jan De Nul on 27 October 2022, according to the company's release.

The access channel will open Payra Port for large seagoing container ships and vessels, rendering the port fully accessible and operational for worldwide trade. This Government Priority project will generate numerous job opportunities for local workforce and companies, while boosting the economy beyond the regional boundaries tremendously.



The access channel dredging works have started in full force over the last weeks and are scheduled to be completed by June 2023.



Recent months, several kilometres of pipelines, pontoons, heavy machinery and support vessels were prepared, adapted and mobilized by means of large bulk carriers, calling directly to Payra Port.

Because of the extremely challenging sea conditions, customized parts needed to be fabricated and existing equipment needed to be reinforced. Jan De Nul employed its logistical hubs in Singapore, Dubai and Belgium to supply the project.

Meanwhile, at Payra Port, multiple kilometres of retaining dykes were constructed, creating the reclamation basin which will be filled with sediments dredged along the future berths and inner channel.