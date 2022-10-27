  • Home
  • News
  • Kazakhstan and European Union to develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 27 11:33

    Kazakhstan and European Union to develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

    On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union, the president of Kazakhstan, Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the president of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel met in Astana on October 27, 2022, the European Council reported.

    During the talks, held in an open, friendly and constructive atmosphere, president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and president Charles Michel confirmed the high level and dynamic development of relations between the republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union over the past 30 years. They agreed to further strengthen, deepen and expand the Kazakh-EU multifaceted cooperation in the years ahead.

    The parties reiterated their firm commitment to the UN Charter, international law and the principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. The presidents emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security, as well as resolving disputes through diplomatic means.

    The two leaders agreed on further and full implementation of the enhanced partnership and cooperation agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the EU, the EU Strategy on Central Asia, as well as the new EU initiatives for Central Asia on connectivity and other sectors.

    Both presidents welcomed the dynamic political, trade and economic cooperation over the last 30 years. They were pleased to note that the European Union is Kazakhstan’s main trade and investment partner. In this regard, the presidents stressed the importance of tapping the existing potential in the areas of green economy, energy efficiency, digitalization, and connectivity between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

    The meeting also touched upon cooperation in the field of critical raw materials (CRMs), especially rare earth metals. The parties confirmed their willingness to develop a strategic partnership in the field of CRMs and welcomed the upcoming signing of the Memorandum of understanding between the republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union on a strategic partnership on sustainable raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen value chains. In this vein, they also stressed the importance of consistent improvement of the business climate and ensuring conducive environment for further attracting EU investments into Kazakhstan.

    Special attention was paid to the issue of avoiding unintended negative impact on Kazakhstan’s economy of the European Union’s sanctions. President Michel reiterated that EU sanctions were not directed against third countries and highlighted the importance of international sanctions being neither evaded nor circumvented. Both sides also discussed the relocation of European manufacturing companies, the products of which are not subject to sanctions, to Kazakhstan.

    Given the current geopolitical situation, president Tokayev and president Michel noted the importance of expanding existing and developing new international transport corridors between Europe and Central Asia to facilitate global production and supply chains. They also discussed the opportunities offered by the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and options for developing it further, and the role of other transport connections in the region.

    The two presidents noted that climate change is one of the most pressing challenges to which Kazakhstan and the EU need to adapt their economic activities. The problem of global warming requires urgent and effective action by the global community. Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening expert, technological and technical cooperation to adapt their economies with low-carbon development. They also touched upon the need for further support for regional cooperation in the area of water management.

    The two leaders welcomed the constructive dialogue between Kazakhstan and the European Union in the field of human rights and the rule of law. Kazakhstan reiterated its commitments in these areas. The president of the European Council welcomed Kazakhstan’s significant reform agenda in order to advance its political modernization and its vision of a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, as well as its commitment to a full and transparent investigation of the January events.

    President Tokayev and president Michel exchanged views on regional and international agenda, including Afghanistan. The parties underlined the importance of strengthening regional dialogue in Central Asia, which is a key to prosperity, resilience and further sustainable development of the region.

Другие новости по темам: legislation, logistics  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 27

18:02 Arctic LNG 2 project is 70% complete ‒ Leonid Mikhelson
17:40 Nobel Brothers Shipyard launches crab caching ship Sergey Prikhodko
17:27 Korea Shipbuilding's net up 64 pct in Q3 2022 - Yonhap
17:06 Port of Rotterdam Authority publishes policy recommendations hydrogen import
16:48 Nord Stream AG starts the survey of incident on the Nord Stream pipeline
16:37 Expansion of Russia’s tanker fleet to require at least RUB 1 trillion — head of VTB
16:15 RS implements requirements for ships equipped with wind assisted propulsion systems
15:51 Rolls-Royce and Neste to cooperate on the implementation of sustainable fuels for mtu engines
15:36 Russia’s container market fell by 15.8% YoY to 4.07 million TEU in 9M’22
15:13 Pacific Basin chooses methanol as preferred fuel for commercially viable zero-emission vessels
14:39 Belarus set to build up cargo exports via Astrakhan Region to 850 thousand tonnes in 2024
14:35 Sembcorp Marine to acquire Keppel O&M
14:18 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 43, 2022
13:37 China MSA issues warning of unidentified underwater objects off Fuzhou and Ningde ports
13:02 Hoegh Autoliners volumes down by 4%, net rate up 1% in Q3 2022
12:20 Jan De Nul starts the second phase of dredging in Payra Port
12:14 Belarus looks into handling its cargo in Astrakhan ports for redirection of cargo flows to North-South ITC
11:42 Sovfracht wins second round of selection for subsidized cargo transportation to Kaliningrad
11:33 Kazakhstan and European Union to develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
11:20 A.P. Moller – Maersk’s new warehouse at Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, becomes the company’s first warehouse run entirely by women
10:41 FSL Trust completes disposal of one product tanker
10:15 MSC Cruises takes delivery of the world’s largest LNG-powered cruise ship
09:55 Rosmorport reports on readiness of its fleet for icebreaker support season of 2022‒2023 in Russia’s freezing ports
09:45 ABS approves pioneering CO2 injection system for HHI Group
09:19 Crude oil market sees moderate decrease after a recent surge
08:51 MABUX: Global bunker indices to trend higher on Oct 27

2022 October 26

18:17 CMA CGM to reshuffle SHAKA 2 service rotation connecting Asia with South Africa
18:01 Registration for 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference nears completion
17:40 DSME receives an order for 2 LNG carriers from Venture Global LNG - BusinessKorea
17:23 FESCO files lawsuit against Ziyavudin Magomedov for RUB 80 billion
17:05 GTT unveils its innovative three-tank LNG carrier concept with two Approvals in Principle
16:47 Evos, Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies and Port of Amsterdam to jointly develop large-scale hydrogen import facilities
16:26 RZD Business Asset and Terminal Astafiev launch new service for delivery of containers China to Russia via Nakhodka
16:15 International Chamber of Shipping proposes global CO2 reduction fund to reward ‘first movers’ using low emission fuels
15:40 Port of New York and New Jersey moves 842,219 TEUs in September 2022
15:31 DP World volumes up 2.5% to 59.6 million TEU in Jan-Sept 2022
15:25 FESCO launches regular container service from Vladivostok to Krasnodar Territory
15:02 DeepOcean charters offshore support vessel
14:57 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches factory freezer trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Tuzov, for NOREBO Group
14:39 The DOF Group extends contract in Brazil and signs new contracts in West-Africa and in the North Sea
14:12 NAVTOR and HOPPE MARINE join forces on big data drive
13:54 Tariff authority delays connection of Ust-Luga based complex for processing of ethane-containing gas to sewerage system - FAS
13:10 Marlink signs a new agreement with Odfjell Management
13:00 Germany leased the fifth floating LNG terminal
12:11 Van Oord’s new cable-laying vessel Calypso is on its way to the Vard Brattvaag yard in Norway for construction finishing
11:16 WinGD's latest X-DF technology to power QatarEnergy newbuilds
10:45 Island Drilling signs a contract with Dana Petroleum to provide the Island Innovator drilling unit
10:13 German government to allow China COSCO to buy a 24.9 % stake in a Hamburg container terminal
09:52 KSK Grain Terminal joined People's Republic of China list of elevators for grain supplies
09:15 Crude oil prices decrease after a moderate growth at the previous session
08:53 MABUX: Irregular fluctuations continue to prevail in Global bunker market on Oct 26

2022 October 25

18:37 Port of Melbourne achieves 5 star sustainability rating
18:07 Indian Register of Shipping signs MOUs with GRSE, HSL and GSL at DEFEXPO 2022
17:50 Cargo traffic on NSR to exceed forecast and to reach 33.8 million tonnes this year
17:37 France’s Technip to complete exit from Arctic LNG 2 project in H1 2023 - High North News
17:19 Seapeak to acquire Evergas from Jaccar for $700 million
17:08 Norsk Hydro calls for EU, US sanctions on Russian aluminium - Nasdaq
16:59 Role of NSR for Russian cargo supplies to Asia grows amid limited capacity of BAM and Transsib – Alexander Novak
16:47 Italy approves floating LNG terminal in bid - Energy Voice
15:56 DNV partners with energy companies in three energy transition safety JIPs