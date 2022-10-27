2022 October 27 11:20

A.P. Moller – Maersk’s new warehouse at Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, becomes the company’s first warehouse run entirely by women

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) recently opened the doors to its new warehouse in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh. Located within the premises of the company’s Container Freight Station (CFS), the 100,000 sq. ft. warehouse is the first of its kind, with women running and operating all the jobs and tasks in the facility. Hand-picked from the nearby villages, Maersk has hired, trained, and created jobs for 84 women, according to the company's release.



When the doors to the new warehouse in Dadri opened on 23rd September 2022, there were 84 women ready to run the facility by taking charge of every task.

