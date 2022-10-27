2022 October 27 09:55

Rosmorport reports on readiness of its fleet for icebreaker support season of 2022‒2023 in Russia’s freezing ports

Image source: Rosmorrechflot Rosmorport currently numbers 23 line icebreakers and 10 port service icebreakers

A meeting on preparedness for icebreaker support season of 2022‒2023 in Russia’s freezing ports was held on October 26 in the format of videoconferencing. It was chaired by Denis Ushakov, deputy head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). Vasily Strugov, Deputy General Director, Fleet, FSUE Rosmorport, reported on the readiness of the icebreakers for the coming season, according to Rosmorrechflot.

Among the meeting participants were representatives of Rosmorrechflot’s Shipping Safety Department; Sergey Pylin, General Director of Rosmorport; Andrey Potapov, deputy head for fleet, Marine Rescue Service; Aleksandr Olshevsky, General Director of Glavsevmorput; heads of port authorities and Harbour Masters.

Comments and proposals on icebreaker assistance will be taken into consideration when planning the layout of icebreakers in the freezing ports of Russia for the season of 2022‒2023.

Image source: Rosmorrechflot