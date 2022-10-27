2022 October 27 09:19

Crude oil market sees moderate decrease after a recent surge

Oil prices fell by 0.13%-0.15%

On 27 October 2022, 09:11 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 0.15% lower at $93.66 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery fell by 0.13% to $87.80 a barrel.

Global oil prices are decreasing this morning after a surge to a two-week maximum driven by reduction of U.S. gasoline reserves and weakening dollar, Interfax says.