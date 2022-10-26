2022 October 26 16:26

RZD Business Asset and Terminal Astafiev launch new service for delivery of containers China to Russia via Nakhodka

By the end of the year, it is planned to organize shipment of up to five container trains per month

RZD Business Asset JSC and Terminal Astafiev JSC operating in the Primorsky Territory have organized a new service for cargo delivery from China to Russia via the port of Nakhodka, Russian Railways says in its Telegram channel.

The service includes transportation of cargo from the Chinese port of Rizhao to the port of Nakhodka by sea; handling of cargo at the logistics terminal; shipment of containers by railway.

The service is aimed at boosting cargo flows between China and Russia. In the future, it is planned to ship cargo from Shanghai and Ningbo to Saint-Petersburg and Moscow via Rizhao and Taicang and back. By the end of the year, it is planned to organize shipment of up to five container trains per month.

Press center of Terminal Astafiev says the first batch of paper and cardboard left Rizhao for Nakhodka in late September. Following the customs clearance at Terminal Astafiev, the cargo was sent to Saint-Petersburg with the arrival expected on October 28. The first batch numbers 122 containers.

Potential cargo for exports from Russia is sawn timber of Russia’ North-West companies for which new export routes present a good support amid the current geopolitical situation.

The new service became possible after RZD Business Asset and Astafiev Terminal signed a memorandum of cooperation in the development of container transportation. It is in high demand today for creation of additional opportunities for expansion of the transport corridor between Asia and Russia’s European part.

Astafiev Terminal has a permanent customs control zone for handling of foreign trade cargo and a special infrastructure for container handling.