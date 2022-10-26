  • Home
  • 2022 October 26 17:05

    GTT unveils its innovative three-tank LNG carrier concept with two Approvals in Principle

    GTT announces that it has received two Approvals in Principle (AiP) for its innovative three-tank LNG tanker design, from DNV and Bureau Veritas (BV). This cutting-edge technological solution is aimed at increasing the profitability and overall performance of the vessel.

    This three-tank LNG carrier concept permits a reduction in construction costs through the suppression of one cofferdam, one pump tower and all associated cryogenic equipment (liquid and gas domes, valves, piping, radars, etc.). The overall surface area of the containment system will also be reduced by about 2,000 m², generating lower costs for the materials and vessel construction.

    At the same time, the improved ratio between the volume of LNG transported and the surface area of the cryogenic liner will make it possible to reduce the daily boil-off rate. As an example, GTT estimates that it will achieve a boil-off rate as low as 0.080% of tank volume per day with the Mark III Flex technology, compared to 0.085% of the volume per day with the LNG carriers currently in operation.

    This new design could also offer time-savings for shipyards and optimise their construction schedule.

    DNV and BV have issued an approval in principle for this innovative three-tank LNG carrier design for the Mark III and NO96 technologies developed by GTT.

    DNV is one of the world’s leading classification societies and an advisor for the maritime industry.

    Bureau Veritas is one of the world leaders in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe.

