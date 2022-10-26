2022 October 26 16:47

Evos, Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies and Port of Amsterdam to jointly develop large-scale hydrogen import facilities

The three partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), ratifying their intention to jointly realize large-scale import facilities for hydrogen at the port of Amsterdam. The facilities will comprise a LOHC dehydrogenation plant with a final release capacity of up to 100-500 tonnes of hydrogen per day as well as related storage and handling facilities, according to the Port of Amsterdam's release. All three parties are founding members of the H2A platform, a platform that focuses on the development of supply chains for green hydrogen imports through the port of Amsterdam.



The realisation of a LOHC import terminal and a plant for the continuous, large-scale release of hydrogen are important additions to other planned activities in the port. Such activities include the development of the regional and national backbone and various planned projects for hydrogen production in the North Sea Canal Area. The next phase of this initiative will focus on exploring the spatial, infrastructural, and financial requirements to establish the terminal over the next years. The objective is to have the first plants for delivery of hydrogen to local off-takers in operation before 2028, with the potential of further upscale. In total, the handled LOHC volumes will be at least 1 million tons per annum.



Following a completed feasibility study on different liquid hydrogen carriers, Evos, Hydrogenious and Port of Amsterdam are now taking this next step in putting Hydrogenious' unique LOHC technology into action. This study confirmed that LOHC technology is a compelling solution for use in the port of Amsterdam, compatible with the existing infrastructure. The Evos Amsterdam terminals need only relatively minor modifications to store and distribute LOHC in the port and beyond.



The liquid organic hydrogen carrier used by Hydrogenious, thermal oil benzyl toluene (LOHC-BT), is already well-established in the industry as a heat transfer medium and has ideal properties for safe handling in ports. Due to its characteristics as a flame retardant and non-explosive carrier with a high volumetric energy density, benzyl toluene can be handled like a fossil liquid fuel within existing infrastructure, at ambient pressure and temperature. After dehydrogenation, it can be reused many hundreds of times to bind hydrogen.

By making use of existing nautical infrastructure in the port, Hydrogenious’ LOHC technology offers a compelling, cost-effective, and safe solution, with only minor modifications needed to enable storage at Evos Amsterdam. This unique project is therefore a key step in the development of pan-European hydrogen value chains connected to the port of Amsterdam. As such, it contributes to accelerating the decarbonisation of European industries.



