2022 October 26 15:40

Port of New York and New Jersey moves 842,219 TEUs in September 2022

The Port of New York and Jersey was yet again the U.S. busiest container port after handling 35 percent more cargo than it moved in September 2019. The seaport also marked its 26th straight month of moving extraordinary record monthly cargo volume.

The Port Authority has included monthly data comparisons below of September 2022 to the month prior to provide further insight into facility trends. Comparing September to August, the volume at the airports decreased 13 percent, traffic at the bridges and tunnels remained essentially flat, and PATH ridership in September 2022 increased nearly 7 percent. Compared to August, September 2022 cargo activity at the seaport was essentially flat.



The Port of New York and New Jersey moved 842,219 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in September 2022. The month also marked 26 consecutive months of record-high cargo activity. September 2022 cargo volume increased by 34.8 percent compared to September 2019. Cargo volume was similar to the level handled in August 2022, when the seaport handled 843,191 TEUs.



The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is a bi-state agency that builds, operates, and maintains many of the most important transportation and trade infrastructure assets in the U.S. The Port Authority’s annual budget of $8 billion includes no tax revenue from either the states of New York or New Jersey or from the City of New York.