  • 2022 October 26 18:17

    CMA CGM to reshuffle SHAKA 2 service rotation connecting Asia with South Africa

    CMA CGM will proceed to an update of SHAKA 2 rotation, according to the company's release.

    Shekou will be added to the Southbound rotation serving back South China, while Hong Kong will be taken out of the Northbound rotation.

    Starting with m/v "CCNI ARAUCO" voy. 0SSDJW1MA, ETA Shanghai on November 17th, 2022, ETA Shekou on November 26th, 2022, and until further notice, the new rotation will be as follows:

    Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou - Tanjung Pelepas – Port Louis – Durban – Tanjung Pelepas - Shanghai

