  • 2022 October 26 14:57

    Severnaya Verf shipyard launches factory freezer trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Tuzov, for NOREBO Group

    Image source: Telegram channel of USC
    It is the fifth ship in the series of ten trawlers being built for NOREBO under investment quota programme

    Saint-Petersburg based Severnaya Verf shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) has launched the fifth processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Tuzov, today, 26 October 2022. The customer is Alternative JSC (a company of NOREBO Group). It is the fifth ship in the series of ten trawlers being built for NOREBO under investment quota programme, says USC. 

    According to Georgy Poltavchenko, Chairman of USC BoD, the companies and shipyards of the corporation have progressed in construction of fishing ships this year. Victor Yevtukhov, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, reminded that 105 modern fishing ships worth about RUB 270 billion would be built under the programme on granting fishing quotas in return for investments. This number includes 64 fishing ships (7 ships have been delivered) and 41 crab catchers (3 ships delivered). “Under construction are 37 fishing ships and 32 crab catchers,” he said.

    The series of ocean factory freezer trawlers being built by Severnaya Verf shipyard for NOREBO includes ten vessels. Six ships of the series will operate in the Northern Basin, four ships – in the Far East Basin.

    General characteristics: LOA: 81.6 m, beam: 16 m, cruising speed: 15 knots, displacement – 5,500 tonne, main engine rated power – 6.2 MW, production capacity - 150 tonnes of fish per day, freezing capacity: 100 tonnes of fish per day.

    The trawlers will be equipped with a plant for waste-free processing of fish and an automated palletizing system. The trawlers will feature high energy efficiency.

    This is the first time when a new hull architecture was applied in building Russian fishing vessels: a capsule-shaped bow shape with an Enduro Bow tip, which increased the onboard space and improved the vessel seaworthiness.

    Severnaya Verf Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation / USC) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

    Established in 1997, NOREBO is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group incorporates 16 fishing companies based in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.

