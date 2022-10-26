2022 October 26 13:00

Germany leased the fifth floating LNG terminal

State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action Patrick Graichen and Steven Kobos, President of Excelerate Energy, signed a charter contract for the federal government's fifth floating liquid gas terminal, ministry said. The floating platform is to be used at the Wilhelmshaven site from autumn 2023.



State Secretary Patrick Graichen: "With the fifth floating LNG terminal, we are once again strengthening independence from pipeline natural gas deliveries and creating the necessary infrastructure for secure energy imports. We are thus creating the conditions for becoming completely independent of imports of Russian pipeline gas. With the new gas triad "diversify, save, replace" we are strengthening the security of energy supply in Germany."



The floating platform is chartered for five years, but will only be operated at the Wilhelmshaven site until the hydrogen land terminal currently planned by Tree Energy Solutions (TES) goes into operation. In the medium term, this will import green LNG for conversion into hydrogen.



The FSRU terminal creates another direct import route to supply the German market with natural gas from regions to which there is no pipeline connection. The FSRU can regas around five billion m3 per year and thus contributes to security of supply. The international project consortium of E.ON, Tree Energy Solutions (TES) and Engie is working on implementing the project as quickly as possible, taking into account all approval and state aid requirements.