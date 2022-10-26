2022 October 26 14:12

NAVTOR and HOPPE MARINE join forces on big data drive

NAVTOR’s NavFleet performance management and optimisation platform will now be able to access the wealth of data collected by HOPPE’s onboard vessel technology, after the two segment leaders today signed a new collaboration agreement. The partnership allows customers of the firms to feed critical real-time operational data into the NavFleet application, giving onshore teams complete awareness, understanding and control of their maritime assets.



Alongside the performance monitoring, management and optimisation benefits, NavFleet will also radically reduce administration at sea and on shore, auto-populating reports, automating tasks, reducing human error, and simplifying compliance.



Alongside NavFleet, NAVTOR offers an advanced range of e-Navigation and fleet management, monitoring and performance optimisation products and services through a connected digital ecosystem. The Norwegian-headquartered firm is the world’s largest supplier of ENC-based services, delivering solutions to over 8000 vessels in the world fleet.



NAVTOR is one of the world’s leading suppliers of ENCs and e-Navigation innovations and a pioneer in advanced vessel performance monitoring and optimisation solutions. The Norwegian-headquartered firm has a network of nine office locations, more than 20 international distributors and customers from over 60 different countries.



Hoppe Marine is a family-owned group with global activities in the shipbuilding market. 70 years of experience with measuring and control technologies for maritime applications enables the continuous development and improvement of the product range. The integration of the established solutions and brands of FLUME, MAIHAK and INTERING have enriched Hoppe‘s technology and know-how portfolio, which today fully covers the areas of Control Systems, Measuring Solutions and Information Services.