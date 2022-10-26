2022 October 26 11:16

WinGD's latest X-DF technology to power QatarEnergy newbuilds

WinGD’s latest generation of X72DF-2.1 engines will power 25 vessels as part of the QatarEnergy’s North Field East (NFE) project, the biggest LNG carrier newbuilding project in history, according to the company's release. The 50 dual-fuel engines which feature the new on-engine iCER were selected by multiple shipyards and shipowners highlighting strong confidence in WinGD’s proven and reliable low-pressure dual-fuel engines.



The new on-engine configuration of WinGD’s intelligent control by exhaust recycling (iCER) was released in May of this year and has been met with swift uptake, providing improved fuel efficiency in both gas and diesel modes and a 50% reduction in methane slip compared to the first-generation X-DF.



One order as part of the Qatar NFE programme is for two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers to be built for TMS Cardiff Gas at Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME). The two vessels will be the first ships built by DSME to feature on-engine iCER.



The advantages of X-DF low-pressure dual-fuel engines include low CAPEX, low maintenance costs and ultra-low air pollution, reaching IMO Tier III NOx limits without aftertreatment. Since its debut in 2015, the entire X-DF fleet has grown to more than 350 engines in operation lending the deep in-service experience to the technology advancements available today.



QatarEnergy has secured approximately 60% of the global LNG shipbuilding capacity through 2027 to cater for its growing LNG carrier fleet requirements, which could reach more than 100 new vessels. A wide range of ship owners have tendered to build gas carriers that will be operated under long-term charters to QatarEnergy. The vessels will be delivered between 2023 and 2027.



WinGD’s X72DF engine has become the standard for LNG carriers, with 224 in service and more than 130 engines on order.





