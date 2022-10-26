2022 October 26 13:10

Marlink signs a new agreement with Odfjell Management

Marlink, the smart network solutions company, has signed a new agreement with Odfjell Management AS, providing seamless access to global enterprise and crew applications across 52 vessels, according to the company's release.

The contract includes 43 vessels managed by Odfjell Management Norway and a further nine operated by Thome Management Singapore. Marlink will deploy its hybrid connectivity solution to the fleet, including high throughput VSAT, L-band and 4G services using software-defined routing (SD-WAN) for seamless, intelligent data flow via Marlink’s onboard XChange router.

The fleet uses standard IT tools including Microsoft Office 365 in its daily operations with MS-Teams used for meetings and document sharing. Odfjell will also take advantage of the growing availability of 4G coverage from shore and will utilize Marlink’s global 4G service for business connectivity when in range, benefiting from low latency and high throughput speeds.

Odfjell Ship Management provides an integrated solution that promotes safe, reliable and efficient operations, including crewing, Quality, Health, Safety, Security, Environment (QHSSE) management, technology support and digital innovation, newbuilding, energy efficiency solutions and overall fleet management. Its vessels must comply not just with international regulations but with the industry’s environmental management systems such as Tanker Management Self-Assessment.



Marlink provides Smart Network Solutions, connecting people and assets around the globe and across all markets where conventional connectivity cannot reach or is not available. Marlink’s Intelligent Hybrid Network combines global satcom and terrestrial technologies via a proprietary global infrastructure.

The Marlink Smart Edge, an integrated service delivery platform, orchestrates and optimises all network elements and applications, from data handling and IT to application-based routing (SD Wan), cloud and Digital Solutions, including remote data and IT, cyber security as well as IoT/OT solutions.

The Odfjell Group is one of the world leaders in the global market for seaborne transportation and storage of chemicals and other specialty bulk liquids. Established in 1914, Odfjell pioneered the development of the chemical tanker trade in the 1950s and the tank storage business in the late 1960s. Today, the Odfjell fleet comprises approx. 90 ships, which trade both globally and regionally. The tank terminal division consists of four tank terminals, strategically located at selected shipping hubs in the USA, Korea and Belgium. The Odfjell Group’s headquarters are in Bergen, Norway, and the Group has offices in 13 locations around the world. Odfjell employs around 2300 staff and posted annual gross revenue of USD 1038 million in 2021.