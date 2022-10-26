2022 October 26 10:45

Island Drilling signs a contract with Dana Petroleum to provide the Island Innovator drilling unit

Island Drilling Company signed a contract with Dana Petroleum (E&P) Limited to provide the Island Innovator drilling unit and associated services for a work program in the UK in 2023. The commencement is in April 2023, according to the company's release.

The work is for 3 firm and 1 optional well. The firm work is estimated to 80 days and the optional work is estimated to be 30 days. The total contract value is estimated to 30 MUSD.

This is the second contract Island Drilling Company has signed with Dana Petroleum (E&P) Limited.



