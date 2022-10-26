2022 October 26 09:52

KSK Grain Terminal joined People's Republic of China list of elevators for grain supplies

In October 2022, the KSK Grain Terminal (part of DeloPorts, a stevedoring asset of Delo Group), was included into the list of elevators approved by the People's Republic of China for the grain delivery. According to the Group, this was announced after the results of the negotiations between Rosselkhoznadzor and the People's Republic of China General Administration of Customs were summarized.

The foreign agency approved a list of Russian companies planning to ship wheat, barley, soybeans, corn, rice, and rapeseed to the PRC. The export of such crops from Russian regions to China became possible after the signing of agreements to protocols on wheat and barley with the Chinese government. The signing ceremony took place on February 4, 2022.

Alexander Trukhanovich, the CEO of KSK Grain Terminal commented: “We are pleased to see that our investment decisions and compliance with all the approved phytosanitary requirements allowed the Terminal enter the list of the companies - elevators.

Nowadays China is a key trade partner of Russia, thus our terminal's inclusion into the list of elevator storages for grain exports to China is not only a reason to be proud and a marker of high-quality services, but it also imposes responsibility for food safety of friendly countries on us”.

