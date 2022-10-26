2022 October 26 09:15

Crude oil prices decrease after a moderate growth at the previous session

Oil prices fell by 0.8%-0.9%

On 26 October 2022, 09:03 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 0.9% lower at $90.91 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery fell by 0.8% to $84.64 a barrel.

Global oil prices are decreasing this morning after a moderate growth at the previous session which was driven by concerns over fuel supply in the global market and weaking dollar, PRIME says.