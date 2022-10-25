  • Home
  • News
  • France’s Technip to complete exit from Arctic LNG 2 project in H1 2023 - High North News
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 25 17:37

    France’s Technip to complete exit from Arctic LNG 2 project in H1 2023 - High North News

    French company Technip, the last major remaining western partner to construct Novatek’s flagship LNG project in the Arctic, announced that it had finalized plans for an “orderly” exit from the project expected to be completed during the first six months of 2023, according to High North News.

    With France’s Technip announcing its definitive departure from the Arctic’s largest LNG project in the first half of 2023, Novatek, the Russian energy company who owns Arctic LNG 2, has lost all of its major western construction and technology partners.

    Technip originally intended to continue working with Novatek on the project. At the time the company’s CEO Arnaud Pieton stated that while the company would not pursue any new business ventures in Russia it would continue meeting its contractual obligations related to the project.

    However, the company’s position had since gradually changed in light of an increasing sanction regime. Last week’s announcement represents the final step in exiting the project.

    "We have signed an Exit Framework Agreement with our customer […] and anticipate completing this process within the first half of 2023," stated Pieton as part of last week’s earnings statement.

    Prior to Technip’s departure a host of other companies had announced their decisions to exit the project. The list includes some of the largest industrial and energy conglomerates in Europe, including Germany’s Siemens and France’s Total.

    Other multinational companies who ended their involvement in the project are German gas and engineering company Linde, Italian oil and gas services company Saipem, and American industrial service company Baker Hughes. Some companies registered multi-billion dollar write-offs as a result of leaving the project.

    Novatek also lost a number of key partners in Asia, including Mitsui Group, one of the world’s largest industrial conglomerates. Japan’s government-owned Bank for International Cooperation withdrew a USD1.8bn loan for the project. Chinese shipyards also stopped constructing modules for the LNG plant.

    Meanwhile in South Korea, major ship builder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering terminated a contract for the construction of several LNG tankers crucial for the transport of Novatek’s LNG.

    Novatek has since turned to domestic companies, including Nova Energies, and corporations outside the western sanctions regime to help it complete at least parts of the Arctic LNG 2 project. However, the completion of even the first stage of the plant will be delayed by at least a year the company recently announced.

    For the purpose of bypassing sanctions and securing access to key technology, Novatek is partnering with newly established company Green Energy Solutions based out of the United Arab Emirates.

    While EU sanctions have hit the construction of Russian LNG projects hard, they have not been aimed at curtailing the flow of the country’s LNG into Europe. Latest figures show that imports of Russian LNG to Europe are up significantly during the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

Другие новости по темам: sanctions, Daewoo Shipbuilding, NOVATEK  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 25

18:37 Port of Melbourne achieves 5 star sustainability rating
18:07 Indian Register of Shipping signs MOUs with GRSE, HSL and GSL at DEFEXPO 2022
17:50 Cargo traffic on NSR to exceed forecast and to reach 33.8 million tonnes this year
17:37 France’s Technip to complete exit from Arctic LNG 2 project in H1 2023 - High North News
17:19 Seapeak to acquire Evergas from Jaccar for $700 million
17:08 Norsk Hydro calls for EU, US sanctions on Russian aluminium - Nasdaq
16:59 Role of NSR for Russian cargo supplies to Asia grows amid limited capacity of BAM and Transsib – Alexander Novak
16:47 Italy approves floating LNG terminal in bid - Energy Voice
15:56 DNV partners with energy companies in three energy transition safety JIPs
15:48 Customs privileges of the counter-sanction package applied in the Far East in 9M’22 exceeded RUB 15 billion – Far East Customs
15:24 Orsted and Copenhagen Infrastructure partners join forces to develop approx. 5.2 gigawatts of offshore wind in Denmark
15:06 Nevsky Shipyard equipped new dry cargo carrier with propulsion/steering units of domestic origin
14:43 Wartsila to provide electrical package and systems integration for German research vessel
14:23 Russian coal exports fall 7.0% from 10 August - BIMCO
14:15 Over 9M’22, Russian sea lines’ share in the Far East grew to 43%, Chinese ‒ to 28%
13:52 Maersk carries out a test call at the new Cote d’Ivoire container terminal
13:30 Loading of ports in Russia’s Far East region varies between 95% and 115% — Far East Customs
13:12 Black Sea Grain Initiative ‘exceeds expectations’ but challenges lie ahead - ICS
12:53 Vopak Singapore explores expanding its ammonia infrastructure for low carbon power generation and bunker fuel
12:21 China Classification Society completed AIP approval for the design of ammonia-powered ships and ammonia supply systems
12:01 Coal сarrier SHOFU MARU equipped with 'Wind Challenger' hard sail marks maiden call in Australia
11:54 Far East foreign trade turnover in 9M’22 remained flat YoY at 135.5 million tonnes
11:31 Port of Helsinki cargo traffic slowed down by 8% in September 2022
11:02 Performance Shipping announces the sale of 2007 built M/T P. Fos for US$34 mln
10:42 Exports of LNG and gas condensate via Sabetta checkpoint totaled 15.3 million tonnes in 9M’22
10:20 Jeddah Islamic Port receives first vessel on MSC’s new service
10:00 Ice restrictions come into force in Dudinka port on October 26
09:51 Svitzer Americas expands its fleet with three newbuilds
09:15 Crude oil market sees upward price correction after a decrease at the previous session
08:52 MABUX: Irregular changes to prevail in Global bunker market on Oct 25

2022 October 24

18:27 Port of Rotterdam to test U-Space Airspace prototype
18:07 Fincantieri announces the delivery of the Multipurpose Offshore Patrol ship
17:59 Amendments into Russia’s Merchant Shipping Code relate to transportation of Russian cargo by domestic ship owners
17:47 HHLA announces successful completion of the first ammonia test delivery from the UAE to Germany
17:36 Port of Immingham to get CO2 import terminal
17:07 Samskip acquires shareholding in Humber Port Logistics
16:49 Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch performed pilotage of oil platform topside structure in Kaliningrad
16:35 DP World invests over €80 million in landmark HSE innovations that cut European injury risks by 40%
16:05 EURONAV contracts two new Suezmax vessels for 2024 delivery
15:38 RS issues clarifications for its clients regarding the 8th package of EU sanctions
15:11 CIMC to pay A.P. Moller-Maersk $85 million after termination of the purchase of MCI
14:53 EU buys more of South African coal to replace Russian coal — Banchero Costa
14:06 Reconstruction of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service facilities obtains state expert approval
13:30 Turkey and China increase Russia-affiliated vessel receipt in Q3 2022 - Lloyd’s List Intelligence
13:07 FESCO increase cargo deliveries to Chukotka by 87%, year-on-year, to 77 thousand tonnes in 2022
12:18 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch undertakes environmental protection measures aimed at compensating for damage to aquatic biological resources
11:33 Nornickel’s Polar Transport Division handled 4 million tonnes of cargo at Dudinka port this year
11:00 MSC to acquire towage operator Rimorchiatori Mediterranei
10:45 Valery Veremeev appointed as First Vice-President of TransContainer
10:19 Piraeus port stops ferry boat operations for 24hrs because of strike - Kathimerini
10:06 NYK to participate in joint study to convert organic materials processed aboard oceangoing vessels into fuel
10:02 Main Directorate of NSR warns about lack of icebreakers
09:41 Azov-Black Sea basin became key transport and logistics hub in European part of country – Delo Group
09:40 Shell selected as partner in the North Field South LNG project
09:28 Gazpromneft-Lubricants enhances environmental safety competence of its personnel
09:19 Crude oil futures decreased after publication of macro statistics from China
08:43 MABUX: No firm trend is expected in Global bunker market on Oct 24

2022 October 23

16:40 'One MOL Safety Campaign' for 2022 to be held online
15:44 San Pedro Bay Ports put container dwell fee on hold through Nov. 18
14:35 Global Ports Holding signs MoU with the Government of St Lucia