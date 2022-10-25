2022 October 25 17:50

Cargo traffic on NSR to exceed forecast and to reach 33.8 million tonnes this year

Image source: website of RF Government

Cargo shippers will achieve the target of cargo transportation by the Northern Sea Route set for 2022. The planned result of 31–32 million tonnes is expected to be exceeded and to reach 33.8 million tonnes, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak said when opening a meeting dedicated to the NSR development. The meeting gathered representatives of ad-hoc authorities, Rosatom, cargo carriers, according to the statement published on the official website of RF Government.

The meeting participants discussed the loading of the route in 2022 and the plans up to 2035. Rosatom reported on the situation in the Northern Sea Route waters with a focus on ice conditions and on risks for shipping adjusted in view of the revised forecast for cargo traffic in 2022 and from 2024 to 2035.

Cargo shippers shared their plans on development of projects involving the Northern Sea Route infrastructure. In 2022, Russian companies expect to increase cargo transportation by Northern Sea Route by 0.8 million tonnes, year-on-year.

According to the targets set by the plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 and approved in August 2022, annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is to make 80 million in 2024, 150 million tonnes in 2030 and 220 million tonnes in 2035.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

Related links:

Role of NSR for Russian cargo supplies to Asia grows amid limited capacity of BAM and Transsib – Alexander Novak >>>>