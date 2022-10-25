2022 October 25 18:37

Port of Melbourne achieves 5 star sustainability rating

Port of Melbourne has achieved a 5-star GRESB rating in 2022 as well as being recognised as the most improved in the port sector this year.

The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Infrastructure Asset Assessment is the leading environmental, social and governance benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world.



It also ensures Port of Melbourne can deliver its long-term Port Development Strategy in line with the expectations of the community, government and other businesses.



