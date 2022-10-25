2022 October 25 16:59

Role of NSR for Russian cargo supplies to Asia grows amid limited capacity of BAM and Transsib – Alexander Novak

Image source: website of RF Government

Amid the limited capacity of BAM and Transsib railway, the role of the Northern Sea Route as the shortest way to Asia is growing considerably for the Russian economy, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak said when opening a meeting dedicated to the NSR development. The meeting gathered representatives of ad-hoc authorities, Rosatom, cargo carriers. The participants discussed the loading of the route in 2022 and the plans up to 2035, according to the statement published on official website of RF Government.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

Related links:

RF Government approves plan for NSR development until 2035>>>>



No international transit is expected on the Northern Sea Route this year>>>>