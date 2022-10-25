2022 October 25 15:06

Nevsky Shipyard equipped new dry cargo carrier with propulsion/steering units of domestic origin

Image source: Nevsky Shipyard

Nevsky Shipyard (USC company) says it has completed installation of domestically-produced propulsion/steering units ДРК1200М onto a ship of Project RSD59.

The first set of serial equipment has been supplied Center of Specialized Production “USC-Propulsion” (CSP OSK-Dvizheniye LLC). The propulsion/steering units ДРК1200М designed by NPO Vint were manufactured by Pilot Production Plant “Vega” (both are branches of USC’s Zvezdochka). Main components of ДРК1200М were also produced by Russian companies.

Prior to installation, propulsion/steering units were tested in a special test basin for over 90 hours in various modes. The tests went smoothly as scheduled. According to the test results, some specifications and reliability parameters of ДРК1200М are superior to those of their foreign counterparts. The propulsion/steering units will be then integrated with the propulsion control system of the ship.

