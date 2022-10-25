2022 October 25 15:24

Orsted and Copenhagen Infrastructure partners join forces to develop approx. 5.2 gigawatts of offshore wind in Denmark

Orsted and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have entered into a partnership to develop approx. 5.2 gigawatts of offshore wind in Denmark across four projects, according to the company's release. The partnership can accelerate the green transformation greatly, create value in the offshore wind industry, strengthen value- and job creation, and create a Danish business and export stronghold within Power-to-X.

Orsted and CIP have decided to join forces in a new 50/50 partnership to develop a number of offshore wind projects under the open-door scheme in Denmark. The projects are ‘Vikinge Banke’ (1.1 GW) and ‘Jyske Banke Nord’ (1.1 GW) in the North Sea, and ‘Bornholm Bassin Syd’ (1.5 GW) and ‘Bornholm Basin Ost’ (1.5 GW) in the Baltic Sea. Together, the projects correspond to more than double Denmark’s current installed offshore wind capacity, and they represent a key contribution to the green transformation of Denmark and Europe. The offshore wind farms will be established without support from Danish taxpayers and they will contribute significantly to growth and job creation in Denmark.

The partnership between Orsted and CIP encompasses the development, construction, and operation of the offshore wind farms as well as the related transmission assets. The partnership envisages that the open-door projects can create a Danish Power-to-X stronghold by delivering large-scale renewable electricity as soon as possible and with a target of 2027/2028 if feasible.



Orsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Orsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Founded in 2012, CIP today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore- and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity and storage, Power-to-X and advanced bioenergy.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 135 international institutional investors. CIP will accelerate its role in the global energy transition and aims to have EUR 100 billion under management in green energy investments by 2030. CIP has approximately 350 employees and offices in Copenhagen, London, Hamburg, Utrecht, New York, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, and Melbourne.