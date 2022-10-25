2022 October 25 14:43

Wartsila to provide electrical package and systems integration for German research vessel

The technology group Wartsila will provide and integrate the electrical system package for a new German research vessel, according to the company's release. The Meteor IV project has been contracted by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research, and the ship will be constructed by the Meyer-Fassmer-Special Shipbuilding Division consortium. The Wartsila order was included in its order book in September 2022.

Wartsila will be involved throughout the entire duration of the project. This will include detailed design work during the engineering phase, and will continue with all the appropriate installation and connection requirements at the manufacturing shipyards in northern Germany. Wartsila will also take responsibility for commissioning of its scope of supply, as well as the entire cabling system.



Wartsila’s scope of systems and services for the 125-metre long vessel comprises the design integration of all the electrical systems. The company will also provide the switchboards, the electrical distribution and drive systems, generators, as well as the entire lighting system and special systems for energy supply. The vessel will be outfitted with a truly integrated Navigation and Automation system – NACOS Platinum. Furthermore, Wartsila will deliver the bridge consoles and solid state radar technology.

When delivered, the Meteor IV will carry out international and inter-disciplinary missions, focusing on climate and environmental research in the Atlantic waters.

Wartsila SAM Electronics operates out of Hamburg, Germany. The company is one of the leading electrical system integrators, specializing in navy and special vessels as well as large yachts. For decades, Wartsila SAM has been closely involved in the construction, outfitting, and servicing of German research vessels.



Wartsila is one of the global leaders in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.