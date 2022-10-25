2022 October 25 13:52

Maersk carries out a test call at the new Cote d’Ivoire container terminal

On 22/23 October 2022, A.P. Moller – Maersk’s vessel Safmarine Cameroun made her first call at the Cote d’Ivoire container terminal (CIT), a new joint venture facility between APM Terminals and Bolloré Ports in the Port of Abidjan, which is scheduled to become operational at the beginning of November, according to the company's release. The test call with Maersk’s container vessel comes after successful testing of the terminal’s equipment earlier in October, which also included trials on the Terminal Operating System (TOS).



Côte d'Ivoire Terminal (CIT) is a result of more than 262 billion FCFA of investments. Covering an area of 37.5 hectares, this new container terminal will be capable of handling more than 1.5 million TEUs per year and accommodating vessels with a draught of 16 metres along its 1,100 metres of quays. It will generate 450 direct jobs, and thousands of indirect jobs. It will contribute to the development of skills and the training of Ivorian youth in port trades and the handling of state-of-the-art equipment.