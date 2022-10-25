2022 October 25 11:54

Far East foreign trade turnover in 9M’22 remained flat YoY at 135.5 million tonnes

Imports rose by 34%, exports showed a decrease

In January-September 2022, cargo flow via 59 checkpoints in the Far East totaled about 135.5 million tonnes, which is flat, year-on-year. Far East Customs registered 18 million tonnes of cargo. Coal, oil and gas account for about two thirds of the total volume, Yury Ladygin, head of the Far East Customs Department told journalists.

According to him, imports rose by 34% driven by cargo flows redirected from the west while exports fell due to restrictions. Trade turnover with the key trade partner in the eastern direction, China, rose by 6%. It accounted for 73.5% of the total volume. Trade turnover with Vietnam has doubled to 2.2%, with Indonesia – surged five-fold to 2.5%. Meanwhile, trade turnover with Japan fell by 29% (its share ‒ 3.5%), with the Korean Republic ‒ by 3% (share – 10.8%), with Australia - fell 3.2 times (1.5%).

Far East Customs Department says that 92% of the declarations registered in 9M’2022 were import declarations with the budget revenues having exceeded RUB 534 billion. Over 80% of cargo was carried via sea checkpoints.

According to Yury Ladygin exports of aquatic biological resources rose by 27%. Key importers were the Republic of Korea (55.5%), China (33%), Japan (3.5%). Soya exports rose by 18%. Exports of wood and wood products fell by 30% to 7.7 million tonnes. Key importers – China (90%), Korea (about 5%) and Japan (3.5%). Exports of ore and concentrate fell by 20%, ferrous metal – 2.2 times.

As for imports, engineering products accounted for 41% of the total value while their volumes rose by 12.5%. Imports of cars rose 1.5 times to 120 thousand units, mostly passenger cars (up to 700 cars per 12 hours). Imports of special construction equipment from China rose by 23% to 37 thousand units. Imports of chemical products rose by 18% to 26%, in terms of volume ‒ 1.2 times. Imports of food products rose by 50%. Imports of essential goods (products, medicine, sanitary product, protective clothing, etc.) exceeded 311 thousand tonnes.

Parallel imports exceeded 48 thousand tonnes with a total value of $286 million.

Transit rose by 27%, including that to EAEU and EU countries.

Yury Ladygin emphasized that 85% to 90% of declarations are registered automatically.