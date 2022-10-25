2022 October 25 11:31

Port of Helsinki cargo traffic slowed down by 8% in September 2022

The volume of cargo transported by ship via Helsinki in January–September was almost 8% higher than the previous year, although the sharpest growth was showing signs of slowing down in September. Liner traffic had just over 6 million ship passengers, and the 2022 international cruise season saw moderate passenger numbers, according to the company's release.

The total volume of cargo transported through the Port of Helsinki in January–September was 11.4 million tonnes. Of this amount, 5.4 million tonnes was in import (+12%), and 5.9 million tonnes in export (+3%).

The amount of unitised cargo traffic was 9.6 million tonnes (+6%). Measured in tonnes, container traffic gained 1.5% on the previous year and rubber-wheeled traffic just over 8%.

In the Port of Helsinki, cargo traffic has developed very positively, even though the general economic outlook has weakened and economists predict that the boom in the Finnish economy will gradually fade.



Ship travel remains below pre-pandemic levels but is clearly higher than the previous year (+156%).

The number of liner traffic passengers in Helsinki in January–September was just over 6 million.

Almost 80% of the passengers travelled between Helsinki and Tallinn (4.8 million). The route between Stockholm and Helsinki was the second most popular, with just over one million passengers.





The international cruise season started in mid-April and ended on 9 October. During the season, a total of more than 161,000 cruise passengers came to experience Helsinki and the metropolitan area. The highest numbers of passengers came from Germany (37%), the USA (21%), the UK (17%) and Italy (3%). There were 164 vessel calls, 25 of which included an overnight stay in Helsinki.