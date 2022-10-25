2022 October 25 10:42

Exports of LNG and gas condensate via Sabetta checkpoint totaled 15.3 million tonnes in 9M’22

In January-September 2022, Sabetta checkpoint (Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area) registered 437 sea-going ships which carried 15.3 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas and gas condensate, says press center of Tyumen Customs.

Sabetta checkpoint is the northernmost one in Russia. It is intended primarily for shipment of hydrocarbons from the South-Tambey gas condensate field on the Yamal peninsula and their exports to the Western Europe, South America and APR countries by seaborne transport. In 2021, exports via Sabetta checkpoint totaled over 18.7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and over 827,000 tonnes of gas condensate.

