2022 October 25 11:02

Performance Shipping announces the sale of 2007 built M/T P. Fos for US$34 mln

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party the 2007-built Aframax tanker vessel “M/T P. Fos”, with delivery to the buyer during November 2022, for a gross sale price of US$34.0 million, according to the company's release.



