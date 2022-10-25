2022 October 25 10:20

Jeddah Islamic Port receives first vessel on MSC’s new service

Jeddah Islamic Port has received the first vessel on the Himalaya Express shipping service, which was added by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), a global leader in transportation and logistics, according to Mawani's release.



The new shipping service connects the Kingdom to 260 global ports that are dotted across Northern Europe, The Americas, The Mediterranean Sea, The Red Sea, The Indian Subcontinent, and Eastern Asia, thereby boosting imports and exports as well as expanding shipping operations to and from the Kingdom.



The Himalaya Express service directly links Jeddah Islamic Port and the ports of Colombo, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Salalah, King Abdullah, Valencia, Felixstowe, Rotterdam, Hamburg, and Antwerp through 11 motherships out of 730 vessels that have an average carrying capacity of 14,000 TEUs.



The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) aims to build a world-class maritime sector that boasts ten state-of-the-art ports situated on the strategic corridor connecting three major continents besides improving the Kingdom's score in the Logistics Performance Index and expanding the overall container throughput capacity.





