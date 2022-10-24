2022 October 24 17:47

HHLA announces successful completion of the first ammonia test delivery from the UAE to Germany

The first low-carbon ammonia test shipment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Germany was successfully completed with its arrival at multi-metal manufacturer Aurubis, according to HHLA's release. As a leading European logistics group with strong ambitions to drive forward decarbonisation, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) handled the test cargo at the climate-neutral Container Terminal Altenwerder in Hamburg.

This pilot delivery sets an important milestone for the medium-term imports of green hydrogen for Germany and Europe.

Torben Seebold, Member of the Executive Board of HHLA, on the first test delivery: “We at HHLA are very proud to be part of the joint, successful development of a secure supply chain for hydrogen carriers from the United Arab Emirates to Germany. In order to use hydrogen and its derivatives as an energy carrier on a large scale in the future, we need a reliable, climate-neutral and efficient transport chain from the producing countries such as the United Arab Emirates to the German and European customers. As we can make use of our existing European logistics network, HHLA is optimally positioned for the distribution and transport of hydrogen and its carriers.”

In March 2022, HHLA signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to test the transport chain for hydrogen from the UAE to Germany. The hydrogen supplied by ADNOC was shipped in the form of the hydrogen derivative ammonia. In September, the first container arrived on a Hapag-Lloyd vessel at the Port of Hamburg and was handled climateneutrally at HHLA Container Terminal Altenwerder. With its seaport terminals, rail connections and intermodal hub terminals across Europe HHLA can ensure the safe import and smooth onward transport of hydrogen and its derivatives. The ammonia of the first test cargo will be used by the Hamburg-based company Aurubis for test runs for the climate-neutral conversion of gas-intensive copper wire production, thus replacing fossil fuel in the long term. In the next months, more test deliveries of low-carbon ammonia will be shipped to other customers in Germany.



Two years ago HHLA launched the project HHLA Hydrogen Network to identify the potential of hydrogen in its own business segments and beyond. Hydrogen as an energy carrier can contribute significantly to the decarbonisation of logistics. As one of the leading European logistics groups, HHLA is therefore positioning itself in the area of importing and distributing hydrogen.