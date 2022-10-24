2022 October 24 17:07

Samskip acquires shareholding in Humber Port Logistics

Samskip has increased its commitment to UK container transport by acquiring a significant shareholding in Humber Port Logistics (HPL) and agreeing a strategy for the haulier’s existing management to expand its business ambitions, according to the company's release.

HPL principally serves ports on the River Humber. While making use of synergies and resources under its new ownership structure to grow and add services to its portfolio, HPL will continue to operate independently.

“This agreement opens a new chapter for HPL and supports our current expansion plans,” said Jamie Benton, Managing Director, HPL. “Reliability and agility have provided the platform for HPL to establish a robust market share in and around Humberside based on the performance of a fleet of over 75 trucks.

“Now, after working together for several years, investment by one of Europe’s leading container logistics groups will move us forward to better serve our clients by growing HPL inside and outside the region. We anticipate better asset utilisation, engagement at a more strategic level with our customer base, and new opportunities to work with 4PL partners.”HPL management and staff will remain in post, said Benton.

The move is the latest in a series of Samskip commitments to UK logistics, following investments in customs clearance activities which have proved critical in supporting container transport, in warehousing and LCL initiatives, and in the launch of separate Amsterdam-UK east coast shortsea services to add to its existing Rotterdam-UK connections.