2022 October 24 15:38

RS issues clarifications for its clients regarding the 8th package of EU sanctions

After publication of the 8th package of sanctions by the Council of the European Union, the Register organized the receipt of legal conclusion from the Belgian company Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP on the application of the 8th package of sanctions to the activities of the RS and to ships with RS class.

Based on this conclusion, RS has prepared explanations for RS clients regarding the 8th package of sanctions that has entered into force. All interested parties, in particular shipowners, are invited to familiarize themselves with information provided.

Conclusion of company Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP as well as additional comments from RS on customers’ requests, based on specific situation, can be provided upon request to the Deputy Director General for Ships in Service – Sergey Kulikov.

According to the clarifications, a vessel flying Russian flag and certified by RS, as well as, after 8 April 2023, the vessel certified by RS regardless of the flag, may be authorised to access EU ports by national competent authorities in the EU (port administration) provided that the access to the port is necessary for the purchase, transfer or import of certain goods, including natural gas, oil and refined petroleum products, titanium, aluminum, copper, nickel, palladium, iron ore, certain chemical and iron products, pharmaceutical, medical, agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilizers whose import, purchase and transport is allowed under the Regulation; humanitarian purposes; transport of nuclear fuel and other goods strictly necessary for the functioning of civil nuclear capabilities.

On October 6, 2022, new sanctions of the Council of the European Union were published, which in particular prohibit access to EU ports and locks in the EU territory to any vessel certified by RS. EU Member States their recognitions issued to RS.

Established in 1913, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) is one of the leading classification societies working in all areas of the maritime industry. The RS main objectives are: improvement of standards of safety of life at sea; improvement of ship safe navigation standards; improvement of standards of safe carriage of goods by sea and in inland waters; development of measures and standards to prevent environmental pollution.

