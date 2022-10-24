2022 October 24 16:05

EURONAV contracts two new Suezmax vessels for 2024 delivery

Euronav NV has entered into an agreement with Daehan Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. for two Suezmax newbuilding contracts, according to the company's release. The vessels will be sister ships to Cedar (2022 -157,310 dwt) and Cypress (2022 – 157,310 dwt), built at the same yard. Both vessels are scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2024.

The vessels are the latest generation of eco-Suezmax tankers and are fitted with both Exhaust Gas Scrubber technology and Ballast Water Treatment systems. The vessels have the structural notation to be LNG Ready, with both parties working closely to also have the structural notation to be Ammonia and Methanol Ready. This provides the option to switch to other fuels at a later stage.

This transaction is consistent with the core company objectives and strategy. Euronav intends to use existing liquidity and will raise appropriate financing before the delivery of those ships. Balance sheet debt leverage will continue to remain conservative and appropriate for Euronav to retain its strength and flexibility in navigating the tanker cycle.

Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav’s owned and operated fleet consists of 2 V-Plus vessels, 39 VLCCs (and three to be delivered), 23 Suezmaxes (of which two vessels are time chartered in and three vessels to be delivered) and 2 FSO vessels.