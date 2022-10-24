  • Home
  • News
  • EU buys more of South African coal to replace Russian coal — Banchero Costa
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 24 14:53

    EU buys more of South African coal to replace Russian coal — Banchero Costa

    South African coal exports to Europe reached 9.6m tonnes in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 528% year-on-year, according to data from brokerage Banchero Costa.

    The European Union is now the second largest destination for coal from South African after India, with 20% share, it said.
     
    The bloc's coal imports from Russia in the nine-months ending September 30 declined 26.3% to 20.5m tonnes.

    South Africa is the world’s fifth largest seaborne exporter of coal, after Indonesia, Australia, Russia, and the US. It accounted for 5.4% of global coal exports between January and September.
     
    Exports to India and China have declined by 29.5% and 32.1%, respectively, he noted. India and China have been importing more coal from Russia, where exports to India are up 130.7% year-on-year.

Другие новости по темам: coal  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 24

18:27 Port of Rotterdam to test U-Space Airspace prototype
18:07 Fincantieri announces the delivery of the Multipurpose Offshore Patrol ship
17:59 Amendments into Russia’s Merchant Shipping Code relate to transportation of Russian cargo by domestic ship owners
17:47 HHLA announces successful completion of the first ammonia test delivery from the UAE to Germany
17:36 Port of Immingham to get CO2 import terminal
17:07 Samskip acquires shareholding in Humber Port Logistics
16:49 Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch performed pilotage of oil platform topside structure in Kaliningrad
16:35 DP World invests over €80 million in landmark HSE innovations that cut European injury risks by 40%
16:05 EURONAV contracts two new Suezmax vessels for 2024 delivery
15:38 RS issues clarifications for its clients regarding the 8th package of EU sanctions
15:11 CIMC to pay A.P. Moller-Maersk $85 million after termination of the purchase of MCI
14:53 EU buys more of South African coal to replace Russian coal — Banchero Costa
14:06 Reconstruction of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service facilities obtains state expert approval
13:30 Turkey and China increase Russia-affiliated vessel receipt in Q3 2022 - Lloyd’s List Intelligence
13:07 FESCO increase cargo deliveries to Chukotka by 87%, year-on-year, to 77 thousand tonnes in 2022
12:18 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch undertakes environmental protection measures aimed at compensating for damage to aquatic biological resources
11:33 Nornickel’s Polar Transport Division handled 4 million tonnes of cargo at Dudinka port this year
11:00 MSC to acquire towage operator Rimorchiatori Mediterranei
10:45 Valery Veremeev appointed as First Vice-President of TransContainer
10:19 Piraeus port stops ferry boat operations for 24hrs because of strike - Kathimerini
10:06 NYK to participate in joint study to convert organic materials processed aboard oceangoing vessels into fuel
10:02 Main Directorate of NSR warns about lack of icebreakers
09:41 Azov-Black Sea basin became key transport and logistics hub in European part of country – Delo Group
09:40 Shell selected as partner in the North Field South LNG project
09:28 Gazpromneft-Lubricants enhances environmental safety competence of its personnel
09:19 Crude oil futures decreased after publication of macro statistics from China
08:43 MABUX: No firm trend is expected in Global bunker market on Oct 24

2022 October 23

16:40 'One MOL Safety Campaign' for 2022 to be held online
15:44 San Pedro Bay Ports put container dwell fee on hold through Nov. 18
14:35 Global Ports Holding signs MoU with the Government of St Lucia
13:55 Maersk North America leader emphasizes need for supply chain resiliency, technology and decarbonization
13:35 Trafigura signs USD800 million loan agreement guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Germany
12:13 Port of Oakland to buy renewable energy from EBMUD

2022 October 22

12:13 Milaha reports 30% increase in net profit for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2022
11:26 Spain and France announce new deal to build underwater gas pipeline - Euronews
10:32 Vessel utilisation remains low - Sea-Intelligence
09:21 Havyard to change name to Eqva
08:16 BOXBAY wins German Logistics prize

2022 October 21

18:37 Borr Drilling signs new 3-year contracts for 5 jack-up drilling rigs in Mexico
18:07 SAFEEN Offshore aqcquires new support vessel
17:59 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:26 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of six new LNG carriers
17:06 Three partners agree to jointly conduct a Proof of Concept of a system enabling visualization of the environmental value of synthetic methane
16:58 Port of Arkhangelsk expected to increase its throughput by 2-3% this year
16:36 APM Terminals Liberia gets new Managing Director
16:09 Sparta vessel chartered by Rosmorport starts operating on Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad line
15:56 U.S. container imports falls in August and September - Reuters
15:25 Construction of diesel icebreakers for the Arctic can take about three years - Main Directorate of NSR
15:03 Intense ice formation in the Arctic is expected two weeks earlier this year
14:41 Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding delivered the second 109,000-dwt Aframax dual-fuel tanker to Bank of Communications Financial Leasing
14:10 South Florida Container Terminal welcomes new Medgulf service and announces order for more cranes
13:42 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 21.5% to 709,873 TEU in September 2022
13:22 Ports of Helsinki and Tallinn to receive CEF funding
13:02 North Sea Port cargo traffic up 9.3% to 57 million tonnes in first nine months 2022
12:58 Port of Rotterdam throughput up 0.3% to 351 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2022
12:52 ICTSI flagship secures ‘green port’ seal
12:36 Ports of Stockholm doubles the number of cruise ship calls and passengers in the 2022 cruise season
12:21 SCZONE discusses the green hydrogen projects with Maersk & Siemens Energy
12:01 Navig8 enters into a new commercial management agreement with CSIC Leasing
11:49 Freight traffic on western route of North-South ITC to reach 15 million tonnes per year by 2030 – Mikhail Mishustin