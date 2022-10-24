2022 October 24 14:06

Reconstruction of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service facilities obtains state expert approval

Two ships intended for the service are under construction – Aleksand Deyev and Vasily Oshchepkov

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the revised design and estimate documentation under the project on reconstruction of shore-based facilities of the Ro-Ro ferry service Vanino-Kholmsk at Vanino port.

According to the statement, the development of infrastructure for the service accounting for 40% of cargo traffic and 100% of passenger traffic is needed to ensure the required quality of shipping to Sakhalin.

Two ships intended for the Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service are under construction – Aleksand Deyev and Vasily Oshchepkov.

Transport communication with Sakhalin is also to be improved with renovation of the existing infrastructure. Reconstruction of Berths NoNo 14 and 14A of Vanino-Kholmsk Ro-Ro ferry service was foreseen by the federal targeted programme “Economic and social development of the Far East and the Baikal Region by 2018”.

“Reconstruction of Vanino-Kholmsk service’s berth facilities will enhance safety of the transport link with Sakhalin. In particular, the project foresees installation of new navigation equipment,” comments Valery Ovchinnikov, Glavgosexpertiza expert.

The Project Developer is FSUE Rosmorport, General Designer – PriMorProektBureau LLC.

Rosmorport and Marine Rescue Service signed the contract on reconstruction of Ro-Ro ferry service Vanino-Kholmsk in September 2020. The project was included into the Seaports project of the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024. It foresees reconstruction of ferry berths, dredging, development of railways and utilities. The contract value is about RUB 2.3 billion.

Two ferries, Aleksand Deyev and Vasily Oshchepkov, intended for the service have been under construction from 2019 at Amur Shipyard. Allocations for the construction of the ferries exceeded RUB 5.5 billion.

