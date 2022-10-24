2022 October 24 13:30

Turkey and China increase Russia-affiliated vessel receipt in Q3 2022 - Lloyd’s List Intelligence

Russia-flagged vessels are still able to enter EU ports under exemption, such as ships carrying pharmaceutical or food products, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

Just nine of the 27-member bloc received a Russia-flagged ship in the third quarter. Bulgaria and Germany received the most vessels, recording 39 and 24 inbound sailings respectively. That is still 40.9% and 45.5% fewer than over the same period last year.

Almost 450 Russia-affiliated vessels, including those that are Russia-flagged and owned, called at EU ports between July and September. A drop of 72% year on year.

The bloc’s eighth sanctions package will further restrict the movement of Russia’s fleet. After April 8, 2023, vessels certified by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping will be prohibited from calling at EU ports.

No vessel arrivals were recorded in the US or UK since sanctions were implemented on April 28 and March 1, respectively. Of the 92 countries that accepted a Russia-affiliated vessel in the third quarter, 26 recorded an increase in arrivals year on year.

Countries that traditionally represent a small portion of trade have increased exposure, albeit at a small scale. This includes the Côte d’Ivoire, Paraguay, Israel, Sierra Leone, India, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Japan and Egypt.

Türkiye and China, the largest recipients of Russian ships in 2021, have strengthened business ties.

Türkiye received some 1,119 Russia-affiliated vessels in the third quarter of the year, compared with 774 in 2021.

China received 391 vessels from July to September, a more modest increase of 17% on last year’s figures.