2022 October 24 12:18

Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch undertakes environmental protection measures aimed at compensating for damage to aquatic biological resources

On October 18, 2022, Atlantic salmon was released into the Onega River in the presence of representatives of state regulatory authorities as part of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Arkhangelsk Branch environmental protection measures aimed at compensating for damage to aquatic biological resources and their habitat caused in 2020 during dredging works in the Dvinsky Bay of the White Sea.

Rosmorport says two-year-old salmon with an average weight of more than 12 g and in the amount of more than 2.5 thousand pieces were grown and released into the water body by a specialized fish-breeding enterprise following the order of the Arkhangelsk Branch.

The expenses of the Arkhangelsk Branch for the implementation of the compensatory measure amounted to almost 1.7 million rubles.

This year, in accordance with the plan of the compensatory measures of the Arkhangelsk Branch, it will be the only release of juvenile salmon.