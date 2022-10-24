2022 October 24 10:45

Valery Veremeev appointed as First Vice-President of TransContainer

PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group informs on the appointment of Valery Veremeev as First Vice-President from October 24, 2022.

Mr. Veremeev was born in 1976, he is a graduate of the Russian Transport University and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. From 2000 to 2003, he worked in the Economics Department of the Russian Ministry of Railways and the Investment Policy Department of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development. From 2002 to 2015, he held senior positions in several departments of JSC RZD and also served as an advisor to the company's president. From 2015 to 2018, he worked as Deputy General Director for Development at PJSC Freight One, and from 2018 to 2022 he was First Deputy General Director at JSC Federal Passenger Company.

At PJSC TransContainer Mr. Veremeev will be in charge of strategic development, IT, production system development, and the commercial unit.

"In view of macroeconomic and market changes, we decided to strengthen TransContainer's management team. We expect that Mr. Veremeev's experience and profound knowledge of the industry will contribute to the effective implementation of the company's development strategy," said Vitaly Evdokimenko, President of PJSC TransContainer.