  • 2022 October 24 09:40

    Shell selected as partner in the North Field South LNG project

    Shell has been selected to participate in the next wave of Qatar’s LNG expansions – the North Field South project (NFS). Shell will obtain a 9.375% participating interest in the 16 Mtpa NFS project – out of a total 25% interest available for international partners. QatarEnergy will hold the remaining 75%, according to the company's release.

    Shell’s operating plan, outlook and budgets are forecasted for a ten-year period and are updated every year. Accordingly, they reflect Scope 1, Scope 2 and Net Carbon Footprint (NCF) targets over the next ten years. Shell’s operating plans cannot reflect 2050 net-zero emissions target and 2035 NCF target.

