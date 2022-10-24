2022 October 24 09:40

Shell selected as partner in the North Field South LNG project

Shell has been selected to participate in the next wave of Qatar’s LNG expansions – the North Field South project (NFS). Shell will obtain a 9.375% participating interest in the 16 Mtpa NFS project – out of a total 25% interest available for international partners. QatarEnergy will hold the remaining 75%, according to the company's release.



