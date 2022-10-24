2022 October 24 09:19

Crude oil futures decreased after publication of macro statistics from China

Oil prices fell by 0.71%-0.8%

On 24 October 2022, 08:29 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 0.8% lower at $90.61 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery fell by 0.71% to $84.34.

Global oil prices are decreasing this morning after publication of macro statistics from China, according to PRIME. China's January-September crude oil imports fell by 4.3%, year-on-year, the General Administration of Customs said.