  • 2022 October 21 17:59

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering

    Shipping and Logistics

    • Freight traffic on western route of North-South ITC to reach 15 million tonnes per year by 2030 – Mikhail Mishustin
    • Cargo traffic in Ob Basin fell by 1.9% in the navigation season of 2022
    • RF President ordered to set economically justified tariffs and strict schedule of cargo transportation on NSR
    • Fesco to carry 100 thousand tonnes of cargo by Arctic routs this year
    • Glavsevmorput warns about strict organization and planning of shipping in the Northern Sea Route waters from 2022
    • First chartered ship carries coal from Syradasayskoye field on Taimyr peninsula to China
    • Arkhangelsk Region stands for subsidizing of sea transportation by Northern Sea Route
    • Container carrier of 712 TEU in capacity deployed for FESCO service between Russia and Turkey
    • Sparta II to join Ust-Luga- Kaliningrad line in November 2022
    • Sovfracht JSC launches its marine cargo line between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad in November
    • Business Lines launch regular container transportation by water transport from Turkey

    Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

    • In his interview with IAA PortNews, Alfred Tulinius, Chief Designer and Chairman of Nautic Ehf explains why it is interesting and profitable for a European company to work in Russia
    • Zelenodolsk Shipyard to build two Meteors and passenger ship of Project А-217 for Tatarstan
    • Construction of diesel icebreakers for the Arctic can take about three years - Main Directorate of NSR
    • Severnaya Zvezda to acquire two ships and to order construction of more ships for operation under its Taimyr project
    • USC’s Astrakhan shipyard repairs dry cargo carrier Senator
    • Zelenodolsk Shipyard sends first tugboat intended for Russian national guard to delivery base
    • Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard launches third crab catcher for Antey Group

    Bunkering

    Appointments

    Boris Tashimov appointed as Deputy Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency

2022 October 21

18:37 Borr Drilling signs new 3-year contracts for 5 jack-up drilling rigs in Mexico
18:07 SAFEEN Offshore aqcquires new support vessel
17:59 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:26 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of six new LNG carriers
17:06 Three partners agree to jointly conduct a Proof of Concept of a system enabling visualization of the environmental value of synthetic methane
16:58 Port of Arkhangelsk expected to increase its throughput by 2-3% this year
16:36 APM Terminals Liberia gets new Managing Director
16:09 Sparta vessel chartered by Rosmorport starts operating on Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad line
15:56 U.S. container imports falls in August and September - Reuters
15:25 Construction of diesel icebreakers for the Arctic can take about three years - Main Directorate of NSR
15:03 Intense ice formation in the Arctic is expected two weeks earlier this year
14:41 Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding delivered the second 109,000-dwt Aframax dual-fuel tanker to Bank of Communications Financial Leasing
14:10 South Florida Container Terminal welcomes new Medgulf service and announces order for more cranes
13:42 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 21.5% to 709,873 TEU in September 2022
13:22 Ports of Helsinki and Tallinn to receive CEF funding
13:02 North Sea Port cargo traffic up 9.3% to 57 million tonnes in first nine months 2022
12:58 Port of Rotterdam throughput up 0.3% to 351 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2022
12:52 ICTSI flagship secures ‘green port’ seal
12:36 Ports of Stockholm doubles the number of cruise ship calls and passengers in the 2022 cruise season
12:21 SCZONE discusses the green hydrogen projects with Maersk & Siemens Energy
12:01 Navig8 enters into a new commercial management agreement with CSIC Leasing
11:49 Freight traffic on western route of North-South ITC to reach 15 million tonnes per year by 2030 – Mikhail Mishustin
11:33 DOF Subsea awarded MPSV contracts in Guyana
11:02 UECC takes delivery of final newbuild multi-fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTC
10:21 Competitiveness of gas as a marine fuel will grow over coming 10-15 years – expert
10:13 Schlepp- und Fahrgesellschaft Kiel signs another contract with Holland Shipyards Group for two additional vessels
09:10 MABUX: Global bunker indices to stay in the phase of the irregular changes on Oct.21

2022 October 20

18:06 CMA CGM launches a new rail service in Turkey
17:54 First chartered ship carries coal from Syradasayskoye field on Taimyr peninsula to China
17:25 Kongsberg Maritime wins technology contract for four electric ferries
17:16 Shearwater GeoServices announces large US Gulf of Mexico Ocean Bottom Node project with WesternGeco
16:59 GTLK to order new series of ‘Karelia’ design ships to Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard
16:55 The first public charging and hydrogen filling station in the Nordic region for heavy goods traffic opened at the Port of Gothenburg
16:35 Drydocks World begins work on KANFA AS Module M10 for Energean
16:04 DNV and JIP partners enter Phase 2 to develop best practice guidelines
15:59 Equinor charters low emissions crew transfer vessel for Norfolk offshore wind operations
15:51 Severnaya Zvezda to acquire two ships and to order construction of more ships for operation under its Taimyr project
15:34 Wartsila, Carnival Corporation and GoodFuels partner in 100% biofuel tests
15:04 MAN PrimeServ signs contract to retrofit two LPG carriers for Tianjin Southwest Maritime
15:00 Arkhangelsk Region stands for subsidizing of sea transportation by Northern Sea Route
14:52 MOL concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with TotalEnergies
14:18 Ports of Stockholm, Volvo Penta and CMB.TECH collaborate on hydrogen-powered RoRo tractors
13:54 ADNOC Drilling delivers new world record for the longest well
13:46 Diesel-electric submarine Ufa of Project 636 to join RF Navy in November 2022
13:17 EU Parliament passes world’s first marine fuel targets for decarbonisation
12:58 Consortium including DEME and LS Cable & System awarded export cable contract for Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm
12:35 Saipem has been awarded a contract by Qatargas worth approximately 4.5 billion USD
12:33 Container carrier of 712 TEU in capacity deployed for FESCO service between Russia and Turkey
11:49 General Chernyakhovsky new dual-fuel ferry first bunkered with liquefied natural gas
11:42 Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,100 TEU newbuilding
10:55 Rosmorport announced tender for dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal in 2023
10:40 Xeneta updates real-time container freight rates
10:20 Sagunto Port moves 3,038,695 tonnes of natural gas in January - September 2022
09:58 Construction of DP World's Auid terminal in Romania is over 50% complete
09:48 Crude oil futures continue rising as Biden announced reduction of U.S. reserves
09:16 Mawani launches a new shipping service to connect King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to 4 global ports
09:09 MABUX: No firm trend in Global bunker market on Oct. 20
08:13 SAFEEN Offshore announced the acquisition of a support vessel to enhance the Group’s subsea service capabilities

2022 October 19

18:30 Euronav sells Suezmax Cap Philippe
18:05 Port of Gothenburg hosts eighth chainPORT Annual Meeting