2022 October 21 17:59
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Results of Russian ports in Q3’2022: infographics and analytics
- Rosmorrechflot approves investment declaration for construction of ice-free deep-water port Indiga
- Dates confirmed for 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress
- Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC set to intends to appeal the court decision on the company nationalization
Shipping and Logistics
- Freight traffic on western route of North-South ITC to reach 15 million tonnes per year by 2030 – Mikhail Mishustin
- Cargo traffic in Ob Basin fell by 1.9% in the navigation season of 2022
- RF President ordered to set economically justified tariffs and strict schedule of cargo transportation on NSR
- Fesco to carry 100 thousand tonnes of cargo by Arctic routs this year
- Glavsevmorput warns about strict organization and planning of shipping in the Northern Sea Route waters from 2022
- First chartered ship carries coal from Syradasayskoye field on Taimyr peninsula to China
- Arkhangelsk Region stands for subsidizing of sea transportation by Northern Sea Route
- Container carrier of 712 TEU in capacity deployed for FESCO service between Russia and Turkey
- Sparta II to join Ust-Luga- Kaliningrad line in November 2022
- Sovfracht JSC launches its marine cargo line between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad in November
- Business Lines launch regular container transportation by water transport from Turkey
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- In his interview with IAA PortNews, Alfred Tulinius, Chief Designer and Chairman of Nautic Ehf explains why it is interesting and profitable for a European company to work in Russia
- Zelenodolsk Shipyard to build two Meteors and passenger ship of Project А-217 for Tatarstan
- Construction of diesel icebreakers for the Arctic can take about three years - Main Directorate of NSR
- Severnaya Zvezda to acquire two ships and to order construction of more ships for operation under its Taimyr project
- USC’s Astrakhan shipyard repairs dry cargo carrier Senator
- Zelenodolsk Shipyard sends first tugboat intended for Russian national guard to delivery base
- Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard launches third crab catcher for Antey Group
Bunkering
- Competitiveness of gas as a marine fuel will grow over coming 10-15 years – expert
Appointments
Boris Tashimov appointed as Deputy Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
