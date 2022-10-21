Port of Arkhangelsk expected to increase its throughput by 2-3% this year

In 2022, the port of Arkhangelsk is expected to increase its throughput by 2-3%. IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Tsybulsky, Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region as saying at the 10th International Forum “Arctic Projects - Today and Tomorrow”.

According to him, port infrastructure modernization is underway: Arctic-Consulting-Service, Arkhangelsk MTP and Arkhangelsk River Port have put into operation network open storage yards of about 15 hectares. MRTS and Solombalsky Terminal have acquired new crane equipment and loaders for handling pipes and containers. SP Terminal, in its turn have put into operation new terminal of 23 hectares and acquired two sea tugs.

As of today, the port numbers 12 terminals with over 10 ship owners operating there. In 2021, the port of Arkhangelsk handled 5.3 million tonnes.